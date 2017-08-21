US Navy to conduct broad probe of 7th Fleet

The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain, with a hole on its portside after a collision with an oil tanker, makes its way to Changi naval base in Singapore on August 21, 2017. (Photo: ROSLAN RAHMAN, Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

A U.S. defense official says the Navy's top officer is ordering a broad investigation into the performance and readiness of America's Pacific-based 7th Fleet — after two ship collisions in the past two months.

And there have been four ship crashes in the past two years.

The defense official says Navy Adm. John Richardson — who's the chief of naval operations — has directed Adm. Phil Davidson to lead the investigation. Davidson heads the Navy's Fleet Forces.

The official says Richardson wants to ensure there aren't bigger problems that may be masked by the high pace of ship operations in the Pacific region.

The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the investigation and therefore spoke on condition of anonymity.

