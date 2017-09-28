‘Veep' actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus diagnosed with breast cancer

Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for 'Veep' onstage during the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Frederic J. Brown (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, the EMMY Award-winning star of HBO’s “Veep” wrote, “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one.”

Immediately after Louis-Dreyfus, 56, posted the note to Twitter, fans began responding with words of encouragement and support.

