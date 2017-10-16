KCEN
Why #MeToo is taking over your social media feeds

The allegations of sexual harassment against movie producer Harvey Weinstein seem shocking. Sadly, incidents like these aren't limited to Hollywood. Ordinary women bravely share their experiences of harassment at work.

Brett Molina, USA TODAY , TEGNA 4:50 PM. CDT October 16, 2017

If you have visited Facebook or Twitter over the last 24 hours, two words have taken over social media feeds: "Me too."

Users are posting tweets or status updates with the phrase to demonstrate how many people have been impacted by sexual harassment or abuse.

The campaign started Sunday on Twitter, through a tweet by actress Alyssa Milano, in response to multiple women accusing Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

 

 

Since then, countless people — both men and women — have come forward sharing the phrase, as well as their stories about sexual harassment or assault.

 

 

 

 

 

 

On Saturday, Weinstein was expelled by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences board following a series of reports detailing allegations of sexual misconduct against the producer. Weinstein denies the allegations.

 

