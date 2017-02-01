KCEN
National Signing Day for Central Texas Athletes

February 01, 2017

National Signing day comes every year on Feb. 1 bringing with it anticipation and excitement. It's the first day a high school senior can sign a binding National Letter of Intent for a college sport in the NCAA.

In Central Texas a new chapter began for hundreds of athletes as they signed their own National Letters of Intent and Channel Six news was there to capture many of these milestone moments.

