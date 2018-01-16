No, the Mega Millions lottery winner isn't going to give you $5,000

This tweet posing as Shane Missler is fake and no, you won't get any lottery money if you interact with it. (Photo: Twitter)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Like and retweet a Twitter post for instant cash? LOL.

It's wishful thinking to be sure, but no, 20-year-old Shane Missler isn't going to give you a piece of his $451 million Mega Millions jackpot no matter how many times you favorite, share, RT, comment, whatever a post on social media.

One tweet brought to 10News' attention garnered at least 130,000 engagements in recent days. It should go without saying: the account holder is fake.

The actual lottery winner goes by the Twitter handle @theshanemissler. It's full of positive thinking and inspirational quotes, with a little New England sports in the mix, unlike a misspelled fake account created in recent days since Missler stepped forward.

He took the lump-sum payment of $281,874,999, minus taxes.

Missler's lawyer recently told the Tampa Bay Times that Missler is "nowhere locally" to his Port Richey home -- not flaunting his money on social media.

