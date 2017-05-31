Noose found inside African American History Museum

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 01: The soon-to-be-opened Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture is seen Sept. 1, 2016 in Washingotn, DC. The museum was established by Act of Congress in 2003. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A noose was found inside the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) on Wednesday, a source confirmed to WUSA9's Lesli Foster.

The noose was found in the segregation section of the history galleries by museum visitors.

It is currently unclear whether the incident was picked up surveillance cameras in the museum.

The NMAAHC released the following statement on Wednesday:

"The noose has long represented a deplorable act of cowardice and depravity - a symbol of extreme violence for African Americans. Today's incident is a painful reminder of the challenges that African Americans continue to face. Our museum is a place of learning and solace, a place to remember, to reflect and to engage in important discussions that help change America. This was a horrible act but it is a stark reminder of why our work is so important."

This is the second noose that has been found on the National Mall in less than a week. A noose was also found near the Hirshhorn Museum. The US Park Police Department is investigating both cases.

"We live in a complicated world," said NMAAHC Deputy Director Kinshasha Holman Conwill "There are people, who for whatever reason, can't seem to find a way to live with their fellow human beings."

