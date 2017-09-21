KCEN
Officer-involved shooting at city hall in Josephine

WFAA Breaking News

WFAA 5:59 PM. CDT September 21, 2017

JOSEPHINE, Texas -- An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting at Texas City Hall Thursday, sources tell WFAA. 

Video from the HD Chopper 8 shows several vehicles cordoned off by crime tape in front of City Hall, which is next to the volunteer department. 

Aerial video shows a high-powered rifle laying on the ground.

Texas Rangers have been called to the scene. 

