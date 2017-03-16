Oklahoma Senator charged with child prostitution of teen boy

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma -- Prosecutors filed child prostitution charges against an Oklahoma State Senator Thursday, after police officers caught him in a hotel room with a teenage boy near a church.

Republican Senator Ralph Shortey, 35, was charged with engaging in child prostitution, transporting a minor for prostitution and engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of a church. Senator Shortey was busted at a Super 8 Hotel last week after police claim they got a tip from the 17-year-old boy's dad. Investigators said they smelled marijuana coming from the room, where they found the Senator and the teen alone.

A warrant was issued Thursday for Shortey, who has yet to comment on the situation.

On Wednesday, the State Senate voted unanimously to remove him from a handful of Senate committees and ban him from his office at the Capitol.

Oklahoma's age of consent is 16.

