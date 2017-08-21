Second manslaughter charge stacked on after infant's death following ROT Rally crash

Raul Diaz, 28, was declared dead on the scene. Estefania Soto, 25, has critical injuries. Her baby did not make it. (Photo: Provided to KVUE by friend of Soto's)

A man accused of driving drunk during ROT Rally, allegedly causing the death of a motorcyclist and a newborn, is facing a second manslaughter charge, court documents revealed Monday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a Ford F-150 -- identified as 41-year-old Cesar Corona-Quiterio -- was heading north on FM 973 in East Travis County when a truck veered into the southbound lanes and struck the 2001 Yamaha motorcycle. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash was around 4:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of South FM 973.

Troopers said the driver of the motorcycle, identified as 28-year-old Raul Diaz, died at the scene. Estefania Soto, 26, who was seven months pregnant at the time, was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries after she was thrown from the motorcycle. According to an affidavit, Soto delivered her baby through a Cesarean section, but the baby only lived for 30 minutes.

DPS said Corona-Quiterio, was arrested and is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and intoxication assault with a vehicle. According to an arrest affidavit, Corona-Quiterio was found driving without a Texas Driver License and only had a Mexican Consulate ID card. Officials also said Corona-Quiterio showed signs of being intoxicated by his slurred speech and unsteady balance as he walked.

Online records at the Travis County Jail state he is being held on a combined $2.1 million bond and a U.S. immigration and naturalization service detainer.

