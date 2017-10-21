The Deep from the Heart: One America Appeal Relief Concert at Reed Arena on the campus of Texas A&M University brought in 2 million dollars in donations.

Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama were all present for the event that was orchestrated in response to the horrific hurricanes that have affected our great Nation.

From the One America Appeal website, "Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria have brought terrible devastation— but also brought out the best in humanity. As former Presidents, we wanted to come together to help our fellow citizens in Texas, Florida and the Caribbean as they recover and rebuild."

Saturday night's concert had performances by Alabama, Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen, Lee Greenwood, Same Moore, Cassadee Pope, Yolanda Adams, Stephanie Quayle and The Gatlins.

Speculation of a special guest started stirring early Saturday morning and it was confirmed at 8:46 p.m. that Lady Gaga was in Aggieland for the benefit concert.

She sang smash hits You and I, Million Reasons, and Edge of Glory before receiving a standing ovation from the entire arena.

Lady Gaga's surprise performance gets standing ovation and so does her personal $1 million donation #OneAmericaAppeal @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/ZqYp9zoG7U — Kevin Reece (@KevinReeceWFAA) October 22, 2017

If you would like to donate you can do so by visiting the One America Appeal website.

If you missed the special event you can watch it in the link below:

