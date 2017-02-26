Oscars 2017: The political snark is starting early

Actor Ruth Negga attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo: Christopher Polk, Getty Images)

The 89th Academy Awards haven't even started yet and already the predicted political chatter has taken on a scatological tone, thanks to Mike Huckabee.

The otherwise affable evangelical former governor of Arkansas-turned-sometime-pundit-sometime-presidential-candidate took to Twitter Sunday with a vivid condemnation of Hollywood, before any stars had even arrived, let alone started declaiming their antagonism towards President Trump.

"Watch celebs spew ignorant political venom at Oscars?? Nah...think I'd rather have a colonoscopy. Both happen from same location," he tweeted.

Which prompted Seth Rogen, who's called Huckabee an "idiot" on Twitter in the past, to tweet back his own insult.

"You get colonoscopies at the Kodak theater? I guess it might be the only place big enough."

And we're off to another "frank exchange of views," as diplomats say, at the Oscars, where this year the stars seem as prepared to pontificate as they are to preen and party.

By contrast, the American Civil Liberties Union's distribution of little blue ribbon pins to the stars, to wear on their lapels and gowns, seemed almost tame. The idea, said the civil rights organization, is to give nominees, presenters, filmmakers, musicians, executives and guests an "opportunity to express their support for the rights and civil liberties guaranteed by the Constitution."

"This symbol of solidarity with the ACLU acknowledges the commitment of those on the front lines — in the courts, legislatures and in the streets — who are working to ensure that our precious freedoms and values are preserved," the ACLU said in a statement issued before the Oscars.

Ruth Negga, a best actress nominee for Loving, wore one because the ACLU played a major role in helping overturn the ban on interracial marriage in Virginia, the subject of her film.

"They helped Richard and Mildred (Loving) change the Constitution of the United States and the fight for civil rights and I'm all for that," she said on the red carpet. "So should everybody, really. And I think that charities like that are important now and they're a watchdog of sorts and that's important in our society."

Director Barry Jenkins, nominated for Moonlight, realized in the middle of a red carpet interview that he had lost his ACLU ribbon pin. He didn't know what he would say if he wins, but "I think art is inherently political," and he supports any artists who speak out about politics at the show.

The stars have not had any trouble expressing their support for the Constitution — and their condemnation of Trump — in the past two months of Hollywood's annual orgy of self-congratulation.

Meanwhile, Trump was continuing his Twitter war with the "failing" New York Times, which is scheduled to air its first ever 30-second ad during the Oscars — about the truth and independent journalists’ role in finding it.

"For first time the failing @nytimes will take an ad (a bad one) to help save its failing reputation. Try reporting accurately & fairly!," Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

The Times tweeted a link to its story on host Jimmy Kimmel and his challenge in finding the balance between too much politics and too little at the Oscars.

But it may already be too late for that. The 89th Academy Awards concludes a long, hot, unusually combative awards season in terms of political speech, as largely liberal Hollywood confronted the confounding election of Trump and his pugilistic approach to leadership.

There is no love lost between them: He and his supporters pour scorn on Hollywood (where few luminaries of note supported him) and continue to do so, even from the White House press secretary's podium. And the stars have responded with contempt in kind, mocking, sneering and denouncing him and his policies every which way.

Even before the ceremony, all five directors of nominated foreign language films, from Iran, Denmark, Sweden, Germany and Australia, issued a joint letter "to express our unanimous and emphatic disapproval of the climate of fanaticism and nationalism we see today in the U.S. and in so many other countries, in parts of the population and, most unfortunately of all, among leading politicians....Human rights are not something you have to apply for. They simply exist — for everybody. "

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the maestro of Hamilton, Oscar nominee and outspoken Trump critic, was wearing an ACLU pin on the red carpet. "I think the past few weeks have proven nothing but that they're fighting the good fights right now, and important fights," he said.

Miranda was one of numerous Oscar-watchers who predicted outspokenness during the ceremonies. “I expect we’ll see more of that this year," he said in an essay in The Hollywood Reporter. "It’s a political time, so I imagine the Oscars will look exactly like your Twitter or Facebook feed. Why should we ignore for three hours what we're talking about 24 hours a day?"

It's not that politics at the Oscars is new (hello? Anybody remember the Vietnam War?); it just seems this year has been especially poisonous.

The tone of this season was set at the Golden Globes in January, when Meryl Streep used her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille award to condemn Trump's "instinct to humiliate" the vulnerable and vowed to stand up for "Hollywood, foreigners and the press" against his threats.

Never able to resist the siren call of his Twitter feed, Trump responded to Streep — a three-time Oscar winner with a history-making 20 nominations — in an early morning tweet calling her a "flunky" for Hillary Clinton and "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood." This risible claim only inspired a slew of follow-up stories spelling out how many awards Streep has won over the years.

Later, at the Screen Actors Guild awards, the political protest talk started early and didn't stop, as stars repeatedly jabbed Trump for his ban on Syrian refugees and temporary travel ban from majority-Muslim countries (since invalidated by federal courts and now being rewritten).

Will Trump tweet back after the Oscars? He might finally be too busy. He and first lady Melania Trump hosted the annual Governors Ball (that is, the governors of the states) at the White House, their first major soiree, on the same night (it always falls on Oscars night).

At his daily press briefing on Feb. 22, press secretary Sean Spicer was asked why so many Hollywood stars were speaking out against Trump. He said he had no idea but it's a free country.

"I think Hollywood is known for being rather far to the left in its opinions," he said. But don't expect Trump to be watching the Oscars, he said. "I have a feeling (the Governors Ball is) where the president and first lady are going to be focused on Sunday night."

