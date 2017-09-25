Rebuild Texas eclipses $65M following Texas Strong concert

Willie Nelson performing in Austin for the Texas Strong concert. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - After a star-studded show that included performances by Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt, more than $60 million has been raised for the Rebuild Texas Fund, which goes toward Hurricane Harvey victims.

During the Texas Strong concert, phones were ringing off the hook at KVUE as viewers pitched in for the fund. As of Monday morning, the fund has raised more than $68 million. Google pledged to match the first $500,000 of donations through the pledge challenge. Volunteers from Google’s Austin office and KVUE's station employees staffed the phone bank.

All viewers can support the relief efforts in post-Hurricane Harvey Texas by calling 1-833-2-HELPTX, or online at www.RebuildTX.org to make a donation.

Harvey Can’t Mess With Texas: A Benefit Concert for Hurricane Harvey Relief took place at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin on Sept. 22, and included special appearances by stars including Matthew McConaughy, Renée Zellweger and Luke Wilson.

