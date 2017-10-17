Over half a million dollars in drugs seized in Texas

234 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $600,000 was seized in a traffic stop by police in Winters, Texas on Monday.

A vehicle was stopped for speeding on Highway 153, according to Winters Police Department. During the course of the traffic stop, a K-9 unit was requested, which led to the seizure of five large duffel bags filled with marijuana, police said.

Leonard Castillo and Roxanne Joanne Gomez were arrested and charged with 2nd degree possession of marijuana. They are currently held at the Runnels County Jail on bond of $150,000 dollars each.

