Parents of Ashanti Billie speak after police in N.C. find her body

Ashanti Billie (Photo: Family provided)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The FBI confirmed Saturday that a body found in North Carolina on Friday is that of Ashanti Billie.

Martin Culbreth, Special Agent in Charge of the Norfolk Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, made this statement:

“It is with deep regret that I inform the community that Ashanti Billie has been located, deceased, in Charlotte, North Carolina. I, along with the entire investigative team, offer our most sincere condolences to the Billie family, especially Ashanti’s parents Brandy and Tony. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Ashanti last was seen Monday, September 18, entering Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek where she worked at Blimpie Subs.

That same day Ashanti went missing, her cell phone was found in a dumpster on Tallyho Terrace. Her car was found abandoned on Saturday, September 23 in Ocean View.

A landscaping worker in Charlotte, N.C. found the body of a young woman near East AME Zion Church and called 911 on Friday, September 29.

Culbreth said, "Our community should know that our work does not end here. Now our mission is to bring justice for Ashanti, and we will be relentless in our efforts to find who did this to her. We will not rest until the person who robbed Ashanti of her life, her promise and her future is held fully accountable under the law."

The investigation is still ongoing, and police are still asking for the public's help. If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the FBI Norfolk Field Office at (757)455-0100.

