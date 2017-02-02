Pearl River Clydesdale hitch featured in Super Bowl commercial

PEARL RIVER -- In a 60-second Super Bowl spot, Budweiser will share the story of Adolphus Busch's trek from Germany to America to chase his beer-brewing dreams.

This installment of the company's "Born the Hard Way" spot-series features the iconic Clydesdale horses often used in Budweiser advertising, only this time, the horse hail from right here in Pearl River, Louisiana.

Resident Clay Harper said his childhood admiration for Clydesdales has turned into the unthinkable.

"It was shocking because Budweiser has all of the Clydesdales that they could ever imagine, and for them to call somebody who lives in Louisiana," Harper said, "Just a wonderful honor and a dream come true for the horses and myself."

Five years ago, Harper said he developed what he believes is the only Clydesdale hitch in the southern U.S. It was a personal hobby that spawned from his awe of the animals, Harper said. Up until now, he and the horses have only made occasional public appearances during Mardi Gras season.

This Sunday, Harper and two of his Clydesdales will be seen by millions. Just before the 40-second mark in the commercial, Harper's hitch will provide Budweiser with its signature Clydesdale cameo.

The ad was shot three weeks ago in various locations including the French Quarter and Braithwaite.

Harper said the experience was exhausting, but the result was exciting.

"I'll take my 1.3 seconds out of 60 worldwide, that's fine," Harper joked.

Harper hopes the broad exposure provides a greater appreciation for the breed and more opportunities to share the horses locally, and up-close-and-personal, with the goal of sparking a new generation of Clydesdale lovers.



(© 2017 WWL)