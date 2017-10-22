Police: Body found during search for 3-year-old Sherin Mathews

Sherin Mathews (Photo: WFAA)

Richardson police say they found a small child's body Sunday during the search for missing 3-year-old, Sherin Mathews.

Sherin Mathews disappeared in the early morning of October 8 after her adoptive father Wesley Mathews put her outside their home for not drinking her milk.

The body was found around 11 a.m. in a culvert underground during a search operation in the area of Spring Valley and Bowser Road and has not yet been properly identified.

The medical examiner's office is working to confirm the identity.

The area around Spring Valley and Bowser is now a crime scene. That area will be blocked off off for some time.

Spring Valley and Bowser has been marked off as a crime scene while police investigate the area.

According to the affidavit, Wesley told Sherin to stand near a large tree in the backyard. When he went outside 15 minutes later, his daughter was gone.

An Amber Alert was issued for Sherin after she went missing but it was discontinued the following Monday.

MORE: while ID is not yet confirmed - body located during Sherin Mathews search, just 3 mins (.4 miles) drive from her home. @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/i9nPRHA3sf — David Goins (@dgoins) October 22, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV