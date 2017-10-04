KCEN
Close

Police search for Waco Bank of America robbery suspect

KCEN 2:40 PM. CDT October 04, 2017

Waco police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon robbery at the Bank of America at Hewitt Drive and Old McGregor Road.

Officials said police responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m.

Authorities said a Hispanic male in a long sleeve blue plain shirt with a white hard hat and dust mask on his face entered the bank and gave a teller a letter demanding money.

The suspect escaped the establishment with an undisclosed amount of cash.

© 2017 KCEN-TV

KCEN

Man shot while walking in Waco early Wednesday morning, police say

KCEN

Vegas shooter modified guns for rapid fire, used cameras to monitor police

KCEN

Waco, Bellmead Police cancel National Night Out events due to rain

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories