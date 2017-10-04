Police search for Waco Bank of America robbery suspect

Waco police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon robbery at the Bank of America at Hewitt Drive and Old McGregor Road.

Officials said police responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m.

Authorities said a Hispanic male in a long sleeve blue plain shirt with a white hard hat and dust mask on his face entered the bank and gave a teller a letter demanding money.

The suspect escaped the establishment with an undisclosed amount of cash.

© 2017 KCEN-TV