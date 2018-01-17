Copperas Cove city manager resigns at city council meeting

Editor's Note: The Copperas Cove Leader-Press contributed to the below story. Read more about this story on the publication's website by clicking here.

Copperas Cove City Manager Andrea Gardner announced her resignation at Tuesday night's city council meeting, according to the Cove Leader-Press.

Garner has been employed by the city for 12 years, most of that time as city manager.

Late last year, she was named a finalist for the city manager position in Sealy, which is located outside Houston. She withdrew her name from consideration for that role in early January.

No reason was given for Gardner's departure. Her last day will be Feb. 16.

KCEN/Copperas Cove Leader-Press