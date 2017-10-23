Do you live in Central Texas? Find your voting location here

People across Texas began early voting Monday.
Voters have the opportunity to cast their early ballots from Oct. 23 until Nov. 3.
The General Election is Tuesday Nov. 7.
According to VoteTexas.gov, people can vote at any early voting location in their county of registration.
What you need to bring?
Voters need to bring one of seven forms of acceptable photo identification.
Acceptable forms include the following:
- Texas driver's license issued by Texas DPS
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas License to Carry a Handgun issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- Unites States Passport
If the voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo ID and cannot obtain one due to a reasonable impediment, they can present the following supporting forms of ID:
- Valid Voter Registration Certificate
- Certified Birth Certificate (must be an original)
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original government document with your name and an address (original required if it contains a photograph)
The voter must execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration once the supporting form of ID is presented.
Where to vote?
Bell County
Belton – Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave
Killeen – Bell County Annex, 301 Priest Drive
Killeen – Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd
Temple – Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave
Salado – Salado Civic Center, 601 North Main
Harker Heights – Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
Times:
Oct. 23-27 (Monday-Friday) – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Oct. 28 (Saturday) 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 (Sunday) 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Oct. 30- Nov. 3 (Monday-Friday) 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Coryell County
Copperas Cove – Copperas Cove Annex, 201 S. 2nd St.
Gatesville – Gatesville Main St. Annex, 801 E Leon St.
Times:
Oct. 23- 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Oct. 24- 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Oct. 25-27- 8 a.m.- 5p.m.
Oct. 30- 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Oct. 31- 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nov. 1-3- 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Lampasas County
Lampasas – Election Office, 407 S Pecan
Times:
Oct. 23- 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Oct. 24- 7 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Oct. 25-27- 8 a.m. – 5p.m.
Oct. 30- 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Oct. 31- 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Nov. 1-3- 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
McLennan County
Waco – Robinson Community Center, 106. W. Lyndale Avenue
Waco – Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Street
Waco – First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Boulevard
Waco – Records Building, 214 N 4th Street, Suite 300
Hewitt – Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court
***Call (254) 757-5043 for times.***
Milam County
Buckholts – Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main St.
Oct. 23-27 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Oct. 30-Nov. 3- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Cameron – Milam County Clerk’s Office, 107 W. Main St.
Oct. 23-27 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 28 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 – Nov. 3 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rockdale – Rockdale Regional Juvenile Justice Center, 696 N. FM 487
Oct. 23-27- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct. 30- Nov. 3- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thorndale – Thorndale Justice Center
Oct. 23-27 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct. 30- Nov. 3 – a.m. to 4 p.m.
