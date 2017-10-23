Do you live in Central Texas? Find your voting location here

People across Texas began early voting Monday.

Voters have the opportunity to cast their early ballots from Oct. 23 until Nov. 3.

The General Election is Tuesday Nov. 7.

According to VoteTexas.gov, people can vote at any early voting location in their county of registration.

>> Click here to find your polling location. <<

>> Click here to register to vote. <<

What you need to bring?

Voters need to bring one of seven forms of acceptable photo identification.

Acceptable forms include the following:

Texas driver's license issued by Texas DPS

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas License to Carry a Handgun issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

Unites States Passport

If the voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo ID and cannot obtain one due to a reasonable impediment, they can present the following supporting forms of ID:

Valid Voter Registration Certificate

Certified Birth Certificate (must be an original)

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original government document with your name and an address (original required if it contains a photograph)

The voter must execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration once the supporting form of ID is presented.

Where to vote?

Bell County

Belton – Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave

Killeen – Bell County Annex, 301 Priest Drive

Killeen – Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd

Temple – Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave

Salado – Salado Civic Center, 601 North Main

Harker Heights – Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing

Times:

Oct. 23-27 (Monday-Friday) – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 28 (Saturday) 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 (Sunday) 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 30- Nov. 3 (Monday-Friday) 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Coryell County

Copperas Cove – Copperas Cove Annex, 201 S. 2nd St.

Gatesville – Gatesville Main St. Annex, 801 E Leon St.

Times:

Oct. 23- 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 24- 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Oct. 25-27- 8 a.m.- 5p.m.

Oct. 30- 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Oct. 31- 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Nov. 1-3- 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Lampasas County

Lampasas – Election Office, 407 S Pecan

Times:

Oct. 23- 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 24- 7 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Oct. 25-27- 8 a.m. – 5p.m.

Oct. 30- 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 31- 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Nov. 1-3- 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

McLennan County

Waco – Robinson Community Center, 106. W. Lyndale Avenue

Waco – Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Street

Waco – First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Boulevard

Waco – Records Building, 214 N 4th Street, Suite 300

Hewitt – Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court

***Call (254) 757-5043 for times.***

Milam County

Buckholts – Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main St.

Oct. 23-27 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Oct. 30-Nov. 3- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cameron – Milam County Clerk’s Office, 107 W. Main St.

Oct. 23-27 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 28 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 – Nov. 3 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rockdale – Rockdale Regional Juvenile Justice Center, 696 N. FM 487

Oct. 23-27- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 30- Nov. 3- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thorndale – Thorndale Justice Center

Oct. 23-27 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 30- Nov. 3 – a.m. to 4 p.m.

>> Click here to find your polling location. <<

>> Click here to register to vote. <<

© 2017 KCEN-TV