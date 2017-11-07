View the Nov. 7, 2017 Central Texas election results

Nov. 11, 2017 Election Results

State Propositions:

Proposition 1:

(Authorizes a tax exemption for partially disabled veterans' homes)

Proposition 2:

(Makes it easier for homeowners to secure voluntary liens and home equity loans)

Proposition 3:

(Nonsalaried officials appointed by the governor would not have to stay in office until their successors are appointed)

Proposition 4:

(Requires courts to inform the Texas Attorney General of any legal challenges to the constitutionality state laws)

Proposition 5:

(Expands definition of professional sports teams to include minor league teams and other smaller teams)

Proposition 6:

(Authorizes property tax exemptions for surviving spouses of first responders killed in the line of duty)

Proposition 7:

(Allows for financial institutions to offer prizes to promote savings)

Bell County

Nolanville

Councilmember, Seat 5

- J. Lynn Bilberry- 70 votes (76.09%)

- Dennis Keith Biggs - 22 votes (23.91%)



Proposition (Tax Revenue for Road Maintenance)

- For- 89 votes (88.12%)

- Against- 12 votes (11.88%)



City of Troy

Proposition (Tax Revenue for Road Maintenance)

- For - 33 votes (84.62%)

- Against - 6 votes (15.38%)

Gatesville ISD, Board of Trustees

- Katherine Lowrey Sullivant

- Rob Ervin

- Tony Fernandez

- Deborah Crosby Ford

- Charles Alderson

- David Fincher

- Bruce Thoms

- Joseph Campbell

- Ryan C. Coggins

- John Westbrook

- Lisbeth Graham Appelman

- Lisa Pruitt Bankhead-

- Stephen Minton

- Stephen Norris



Copperas Cove ISD Trustee, Place 5

- Bob Weiss

- Jeff Gorres



Copperas Cove ISD Trustee, Place 6

- Jim Copeland

- John F. Gallen

City of Copperas Cove Proposition (Financial Development Projects)

- For

- Against



Coryell County

City of Copperas Cove Council Member, Position 6

- Danny Palmer- 251 votes (19.20%)

- EM Payne- 525 votes (40.17%)

- John Hull- 533 votes (40.78%)



City of Copperas Cove Council Member, Position 7

- Charlie Youngs- 720 votes (55.94%)

- Matt Russell- 567 votes (44.06%)



City of Oglesby

Mayor

- James Michael Seymour- 31 votes (48%)

- Bruce Pomerenke- 34 votes (52%)

Alderman (Vote for Two)

- Robin Gomez - 35 votes (35%)

- Ray McEnroe- 34 votes (34%)

- Jared McClure- 30 votes (30%)

Limestone County

Groesbeck ISD Bond ($5 Million)

- For

- Against

McLennan County

Connally ISD Proposition (Revenue Increase)

- For- 269 votes (54%)

- Against- 227 votes (46%)



City of Robinson, Councilmember (Choose Three)

- Brenton Lane- 275 votes (26%)

- Stephen A. James- 165 votes (15%)

- Jimmy Rogers- 288 votes (27%)

- Scott Hecox- 85 votes (8%)

- Matthew Scott- 126 votes (13%)

- Charles Hartstack- 122 votes (11%)



Riesel ISD, Board of Trustees (Unexpired Term)

- Shane Howard- 126 votes (43%)

- Roger Fitzpatrick- 164 votes (57%)



Riesel ISD, Board of Trustees (Vote for Two)

- Gienna Sandoff- 105 votes (18%)

- Kirk Hoelscher- 129 votes (23%)

- Chris Dieterich- 157 votes (28%)

- Tom McClintock- 159 votes (28%)

- Leigh Ann Holloway- 19 votes (3%)



Mart ISD Bond ($9.2 Million)

- For- 229 votes (72%)

- Against- 89 (28%)



West ISD, Board of Trustees, Place 2

- Leigh Crawshaw- 306 votes (63%)

- Emma Vuia- 178 votes (37%)



City of Bruceville-Eddy, City Council (Vote for Two)

- Deana K. Stewart- 42 votes (17%)

- Jason Dean- 88 votes (35%)

- Gary Lucas- 72 votes (28%)

- Andrew Klarmann- 42 votes (17%)

- Michael Johansesn- 10 votes (4%)



City of Moody, City Councilmember (Vote for Three)

- Richard Moore- 22 votes (13%)

- Deloras Inge- 30 votes (18%)

- Kirk Morgan Sr.- 24 votes (14%)

- Jazzmin J. Oliver- 14 votes (8%)

- Tina Herod Eaton- 48 votes (29%)

- Robert Siler- 29 votes (17%)

© 2017 KCEN-TV