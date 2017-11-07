View the Nov. 7, 2017 Central Texas election results

Nov. 11, 2017 Election Results
State Propositions:
Proposition 1:
(Authorizes a tax exemption for partially disabled veterans' homes)
Proposition 2:
(Makes it easier for homeowners to secure voluntary liens and home equity loans)
Proposition 3:
(Nonsalaried officials appointed by the governor would not have to stay in office until their successors are appointed)
Proposition 4:
(Requires courts to inform the Texas Attorney General of any legal challenges to the constitutionality state laws)
Proposition 5:
(Expands definition of professional sports teams to include minor league teams and other smaller teams)
Proposition 6:
(Authorizes property tax exemptions for surviving spouses of first responders killed in the line of duty)
Proposition 7:
(Allows for financial institutions to offer prizes to promote savings)
Bell County
Nolanville
Councilmember, Seat 5
- J. Lynn Bilberry- 70 votes (76.09%)
- Dennis Keith Biggs - 22 votes (23.91%)
Proposition (Tax Revenue for Road Maintenance)
- For- 89 votes (88.12%)
- Against- 12 votes (11.88%)
City of Troy
Proposition (Tax Revenue for Road Maintenance)
- For - 33 votes (84.62%)
- Against - 6 votes (15.38%)
Gatesville ISD, Board of Trustees
- Katherine Lowrey Sullivant
- Rob Ervin
- Tony Fernandez
- Deborah Crosby Ford
- Charles Alderson
- David Fincher
- Bruce Thoms
- Joseph Campbell
- Ryan C. Coggins
- John Westbrook
- Lisbeth Graham Appelman
- Lisa Pruitt Bankhead-
- Stephen Minton
- Stephen Norris
Copperas Cove ISD Trustee, Place 5
- Bob Weiss
- Jeff Gorres
Copperas Cove ISD Trustee, Place 6
- Jim Copeland
- John F. Gallen
City of Copperas Cove Proposition (Financial Development Projects)
- For
- Against
Coryell County
City of Copperas Cove Council Member, Position 6
- Danny Palmer- 251 votes (19.20%)
- EM Payne- 525 votes (40.17%)
- John Hull- 533 votes (40.78%)
City of Copperas Cove Council Member, Position 7
- Charlie Youngs- 720 votes (55.94%)
- Matt Russell- 567 votes (44.06%)
City of Oglesby
Mayor
- James Michael Seymour- 31 votes (48%)
- Bruce Pomerenke- 34 votes (52%)
Alderman (Vote for Two)
- Robin Gomez - 35 votes (35%)
- Ray McEnroe- 34 votes (34%)
- Jared McClure- 30 votes (30%)
Limestone County
Groesbeck ISD Bond ($5 Million)
- For
- Against
McLennan County
Connally ISD Proposition (Revenue Increase)
- For- 269 votes (54%)
- Against- 227 votes (46%)
City of Robinson, Councilmember (Choose Three)
- Brenton Lane- 275 votes (26%)
- Stephen A. James- 165 votes (15%)
- Jimmy Rogers- 288 votes (27%)
- Scott Hecox- 85 votes (8%)
- Matthew Scott- 126 votes (13%)
- Charles Hartstack- 122 votes (11%)
Riesel ISD, Board of Trustees (Unexpired Term)
- Shane Howard- 126 votes (43%)
- Roger Fitzpatrick- 164 votes (57%)
Riesel ISD, Board of Trustees (Vote for Two)
- Gienna Sandoff- 105 votes (18%)
- Kirk Hoelscher- 129 votes (23%)
- Chris Dieterich- 157 votes (28%)
- Tom McClintock- 159 votes (28%)
- Leigh Ann Holloway- 19 votes (3%)
Mart ISD Bond ($9.2 Million)
- For- 229 votes (72%)
- Against- 89 (28%)
West ISD, Board of Trustees, Place 2
- Leigh Crawshaw- 306 votes (63%)
- Emma Vuia- 178 votes (37%)
City of Bruceville-Eddy, City Council (Vote for Two)
- Deana K. Stewart- 42 votes (17%)
- Jason Dean- 88 votes (35%)
- Gary Lucas- 72 votes (28%)
- Andrew Klarmann- 42 votes (17%)
- Michael Johansesn- 10 votes (4%)
City of Moody, City Councilmember (Vote for Three)
- Richard Moore- 22 votes (13%)
- Deloras Inge- 30 votes (18%)
- Kirk Morgan Sr.- 24 votes (14%)
- Jazzmin J. Oliver- 14 votes (8%)
- Tina Herod Eaton- 48 votes (29%)
- Robert Siler- 29 votes (17%)
