Voters approve first responder property tax exemption legislation

Texas voters on Tuesday approved an amendment to allow the state legislature to provide property tax exemptions for the homes of the surviving spouses of first responders killed in the line of duty.

In 2011, voters passed a similar measure which allowed the legislature to provide a property tax exemption to surviving spouses of totally-disabled veterans.

The newly-passed Proposition 6 will expand the exemptions to include the following:

Police and peace officers

Probation officers

Parole officers

Jailers

Members of the police reserves who regularly assist officers in enforcing criminal laws

Custodial personnel of the Texas Board of Criminal Justice

Guards of county jails

Juvenile correctional employees

Employees of the Department of Aging and Disability Services or Department of State Health Services who perform maximum-security work or on-site services for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Employees subject to certification by the Texas Commission on Fire Protection

Aircraft crash and rescue firefighters

Members of an organized volunteer firefighting unit

Emergency medical services volunteers

Emergency care attendants

Fire department chaplains

Law enforcement chaplains

Texas Department of Criminal Justice chaplains

Employees of the Department of Public Safety who are involved in certain law enforcement operations

Employees of the Parks and Wildlife Department who are involved in certain law enforcement operations

