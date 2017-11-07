Voters approve first responder property tax exemption legislation

Texas voters on Tuesday approved an amendment to allow the state legislature to provide property tax exemptions for the homes of the surviving spouses of first responders killed in the line of duty.
In 2011, voters passed a similar measure which allowed the legislature to provide a property tax exemption to surviving spouses of totally-disabled veterans.
The newly-passed Proposition 6 will expand the exemptions to include the following:
- Police and peace officers
- Probation officers
- Parole officers
- Jailers
- Members of the police reserves who regularly assist officers in enforcing criminal laws
- Custodial personnel of the Texas Board of Criminal Justice
- Guards of county jails
- Juvenile correctional employees
- Employees of the Department of Aging and Disability Services or Department of State Health Services who perform maximum-security work or on-site services for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- Employees subject to certification by the Texas Commission on Fire Protection
- Aircraft crash and rescue firefighters
- Members of an organized volunteer firefighting unit
- Emergency medical services volunteers
- Emergency care attendants
- Fire department chaplains
- Law enforcement chaplains
- Texas Department of Criminal Justice chaplains
- Employees of the Department of Public Safety who are involved in certain law enforcement operations
- Employees of the Parks and Wildlife Department who are involved in certain law enforcement operations
© 2017 KCEN-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs