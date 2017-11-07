Voters approve providing property tax exemptions to partially-diasbled vets

Texas voters approved a legislative amendment Tuesday to provide a property tax exemption for partially-disabled veterans.

The amendment expands on a previous exemption that was limited to fully disabled veterans. But, the change gives similar assistance to partially disabled former service members and their surviving spouses. The change authorizes the Texas State Legislature to pass bills that would offer an exemption to a veteran if his or her home was donated by a charity for less than its market value.

