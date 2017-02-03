Ga. bill would require training before issuing gun license

(FILE PHOTO) (Photo: Stewart West/ThinkStock)

ATLANTA -- A proposed bill working its way through the Georgia House of Representatives would make weapon training a requirement before getting a gun license.

House Bill 232 would require most gun license applicants to first complete a training course that would introduce the features of the handgun and a brief explanation of the loading, firing and unloading of a weapon. However, it would not require the applicant to actually fire a weapon.

The bill would require that an applicant have completed the training within the previous 3 years but would also exempt several people with other forms of weapons training such as police officers, active duty military, active reserve forces, and certified firearms safety instructors.

Specifically where the training will come from - and potential costs associated with this training - are not directly mentioned.- only that the instructor must be a law enforcement officer, nationally recognized organization that promotes gun safety or a licensed firearms dealer.

An unamended portion of the bill shows that once this training is completed, the license would be available for a $30 fee.

The bill is sponsored by Reps. Pete Marin of Duluth, Stacey Abrams of Atlanta, Mary Margaret Oliver of Decatur, Mickey Stephens of Savannah and Keisha Waites of Atlanta.

