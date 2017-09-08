Identical twins run for Texas Senate in adjacent districts

Photo: Phillip Huffines (Photo: Custom)

Two candidates for State Senate in Texas share a business, the same conservative values, the same agricultural background and even the same last name. But, that's not where the similarities end. Don and Phillip Huffines share the same parents. In fact, they share genetic profiles. That's because Don and Phillip are identical twins.

The Huffines twins are running for State Senate in adjacent districts, and they released a video this week describing their reasons for seeking office together.

Don Huffines has represented District 16 in the State Senate since 2014. If elected in District 8, Phillip would join the State Senate for the first time -- marking the first time in history identical twins will have served in the chamber together.

Their joint company, Huffines Communities, is one the the largest real-estate development businesses in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

