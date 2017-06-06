Mart City Councilman claims McLennan Co. Commissioner is losing mind

Supporters defended a McLennan County Commissioner Tuesday, after another Central Texas politician claimed he was unfit for the job.

In a four-page letter dated May 31, Mart City Councilman Henry Witt said he believes Commissioner Lester Gibson is losing his memory. He said Gibson could not remember important phone calls and conversations.

"Commissioner Gibson began calling me multiple times in a row on several occasions, leaving many voicemails within seconds of each other," Witt wrote. "When I would call him back, he would not be able to recall the reason he contacted me."

In one particularly troubling claim, Witt said he called Gibson to ask about the status of a multi-million dollar infrastructure project in Mart.

"He seemed surprised by the call and quickly became combative," Witt wrote. "Commissioner Gibson repeatedly yelled that he did not know who I was or what I wanted. I realized he was not in his right mind."

Witt wrote in the letter that he had no hidden agenda in making the situation public and dismissed rumors that he planned to run for Gibson's seat. He said he respects and prays for Gibson, but he felt an obligation to ensure the citizens of McLennan county were "adequately" represented.

The topic was discussed Tuesday at the County Commissioner's meeting, where supporters said they were surprised by the concerns Witt expressed about Gibson.

"I felt somewhat offended mainly because I think there was a different way to handle it," Carver Park Baptist Church Pastor Gaylon Foreman said. "If it's a matter of concern, and if you are really concerned, you can handle that behind closed doors instead of putting it in a public matter as it was placed."

Gibson declined to speak on camera.

This was not the first time Gibson's memory was called into question. Recently, fellow McLennan County Commissioners Ben Perry and Will Jones both expressed concerns to the Waco Tribune-Herald about Gibson being unaware of county matters. In response, Gibson told the newspaper other commissioners should bring their concerns directly to him.

Gibson is the only African American representative on the McLennan County Commissioners Court. His supporters said they believe it is important to have that sort of representation on the court.

