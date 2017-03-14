Snoop Dogg shoots fake-President Trump in new video 'Lavender'

Snoop Dogg has made it clear that he's no Trump supporter, speaking out against the president through his 2016 campaign and again 50 days into his administration.



In Snoop's latest music video for Lavender, a remix featuring BADBADNOTGOOD and Kaytranada, the rapper literally takes aim at Trump, pointing a gun at a clown dressed like the president.

In an interview with Billboard, Snoop claimed that "nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this (expletive) clown as president," with his rapper peers only focused on releasing "party music."

The rapper also listed his many issues with President Trump, including the "ban that (he) tried to put up; him winning the presidency; police being able to kill ... and get away with it (and) people being in jail for weed for 20, 30 years," he said.



"It’s a lot of clown (stuff) going on that we could just sit and talk on the phone all day about, but it’s a few issues that we really wanted to lock into (for the video) like police, the president and just life in general."

The video's director, Jesse Wellens, told Billboard that the video was inspired by the shooting of Philando Castile last summer.

According to Snoop, his focus on the track was "making a song that was not controversial but real -- real to the voice of the people who don’t have a voice."

(Warning: Video contains explicit language)

