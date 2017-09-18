State Representative Scott Cosper announces run for re-election

State Representative Scott Cosper (R, District 54) will seek re-election, his campaign announced Monday.

The conservative local home builder is currently serving his first term in the Texas House. He lives in Killeen and attends First Baptist Church.

“I wasn’t elected to mark time," Rep. Cosper said in a press release. "This job is about rolling your sleeves up and getting results for our families, veterans, students and teachers. I am proud of what we accomplished and look forward to keeping up the fight."

Rep. Cosper serves on the House Appropriations Committee and co-sponsored the ban on sanctuary cities in Texas.

If re-elected, Rep. Cosper has vowed to push legislation that would allow Harker Heights and Lampasas County to qualify for the state's disabled veterans property tax reimbursement program -- a change that passed the Texas House twice but could not clear the Senate.

“Scott is a proven fighter for our military, their families, and our veterans. In his first term as our representative, he showed grit, determination, and above all integrity," Lt. General Pete Taylor (Ret.), former commander of III Corps and Fort Hood, said in a press release. "Now more than ever we need leaders like Scott who keep their word and deliver results.”

