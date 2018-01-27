Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rallies anti-abortion advocates at the Texas Capitol

Editor's Note: This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune and can be viewed here in its original form.

Texas lawmakers have made the state “a national leader in defending innocent life,” Republican Gov. Greg Abbott told the crowd at an Austin anti-abortion rally Saturday.

“Because of you there is now an entire generation of women who see a sonogram as their baby’s first picture,” said Abbott, referencing a state law passed in 2011. He spoke on the south steps of the Texas Capitol.

The Rally for Life was organized by a coalition of anti-abortion and religious groups, including Texas Alliance for Life and the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops. The march marked the 45th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion.

Attendees gathered for a fair downtown and then marched to the Capitol, where state Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, and state Rep. Cindy Burkett, R-Sunnyvale, also addressed the crowd.

Abbott praised a series of laws the state has passed in recent years, including 2011 legislation requiring doctors to perform a sonogram, make the heartbeat of the fetus audible and show images of the fetus to women at least 24 hours before they obtain an abortion.

In 2017, Abbott signed bills requiring a woman to pay a separate health insurance premium to get coverage for non-emergency abortions and banning second trimester dilation and evacuation abortions. A bill requiring health providers to bury or cremate remains from abortions remains tied up in court.

“I will always fight for life as your governor," Abbott told the crowd, "and I will ensure that every child in Texas has a chance at life.”

The rally comes a week after thousands in Texas marched in support of women’s rights and to protest President Donald Trump.

Check out videos from the rally below:

As the march to the Capitol begins, some female participators say they felt excluded from last week’s Women’s March. “My personal issue is that they are discouraging women who need help from seeking help, making it seem like abortion is the only option.” -Brittany Green pic.twitter.com/1XO9ji1qAu — Christina Shaman (@ChristinaShaman) January 27, 2018

Marchers chant “Hail Mary,” prayers as they make their way to the Capitol. #MarchforLife2018 pic.twitter.com/V8fLNj5MWd — Christina Shaman (@ChristinaShaman) January 27, 2018

A handful of counterprotestors chant, “Without this basic right, women can’t be free.” Protestors respond, chanting, “Pro-life.” pic.twitter.com/UgyZht89NW — Christina Shaman (@ChristinaShaman) January 27, 2018