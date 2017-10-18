Waco's new city manager has served the city since before the Sony Walkman existed

Waco officially named its next city manager during a unanimous vote at Tuesday's city council meeting.

Deputy City Manager Wiley Stem III will assume the role when current City Manager Dale Fisseler retires in March. According to the city, Stem was recommended to Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver by Fisseler himself.

Stem has served Waco for 39 years, according to his biography on the city's website. He became assistant city manager in 1999 and was then promoted to deputy city manager in 2015.

Read more about Stem here.

© 2017 KCEN-TV