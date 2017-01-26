Pres. Trump approves federal aid to Ga. for Jan. 2 storms

11Alive's SkyTracker flew over Albany, Ga. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 after destructive storms swept through south Georgia. Close to 20 people were killed in the deadly weather. (Photo: 11Alive SkyTracker, WXIA)

On the same day that Gov. Nathan Deal toured storm-ravaged south Georgia after deadly weekend tornadoes swept through, Pres. Trump approved disaster relief for Georgia counties affected by Jan. 2 tornadoes.

In a release from the White House obtained by NBC News, the president declared a "major disaster exists in the State of Georgia" and ordered federal aid be sent to counties hit by earlier storms.

.@realDonaldTrump signs first disaster declaration for Georgia after deadly, damaging weather. pic.twitter.com/LcaUI5eWeL — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) January 26, 2017

Federal funding will be made available for Baker, Calhoun, Dougherty, Early, Mitchell, Turner and Worth Counties, which experienced severe storms, tornadoes and straight-line winds from those early-January storms.

Much of the same area would suffer more loss weeks later, as another round of strong storms caused at least 17 tornadoes and killed nearly 20 people.





