President Donald Trump listens during a swearing in ceremony of White House senior staff in the East Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump awakes to a busy Monday as the start of his first official week in Washington begins.

Plans include a meeting with congressional leaders from both parties. He intends to discuss his agenda which includes discussing plans for the current healthcare system. He also has a breakfast with business leaders to listen to their concerns. For the rest of the afternoon he has meetings with union leaders and workers scheduled.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee also has a busy day ahead. They will be voting on President Trump's nominee for secretary of state, Rex Tilerson.

The vote comes just after two influential Republican senators- John McCain of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina-- offered their endorsements to the former Exxon Mobil chief.

