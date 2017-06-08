KCEN
President Trump's lawyer to speak after Comey Hearing

TEGNA 11:12 AM. CDT June 08, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Marc Kasowitz plans to make a statement following the congressional testimony of former FBI Director James Comey, according to multiple reports. 

Kasowitz’s remarks are expected Thursday afternoon in downtown Washington.

Trump tasked Kasowitz late last month with responding to matters arising from various probes of Russian interference in the election.

This would be the first public appearance by Kasowitz.

