Re-watch Cole Beasley's insane no-look catch vs. Giants

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie #41 of the New York Giants pursues Cole Beasley #11 of the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of a game at AT&T Stadium (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley is an early favorite for Catch of the Year after hauling in a ridiculous no-look catch against the Giants Sunday night.

On 3rd-and-6 at the 24-yard line, Dak Prescott dropped back to pass, and what was supposed to be a routine five-yard out route turned into some absolute wizardry from Beasley.

RT if you also had to watch this clip over & over to witness all the awesomeness that is this @Bease11 catch. pic.twitter.com/VjD1nvVFWk — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 11, 2017

Prescott’s throw was behind Beasley, who tipped the ball three times to keep it away from Giants cornerback Eli Apple. As if that wasn’t difficult enough, Beasley pinned the ball against the back of his shoulder to secure the catch -- all while toeing the sideline and grabbing the first down.

Degree of difficulty? 10 out of 10.

The grab may not live up to some of the best catches ever that have come in bigger moments -- Beasley’s catch at the 30-yard line at the beginning of the fourth quarter of a game against what had been an anemic New York offense isn’t exactly high-leverage -- but it’s about as unique and singular of a grab you’ll see in the NFL.

Good luck topping that one, Cole.

