Reports: Texas oil worker kidnapped overseas

HOUSTON – There are multiple reports an oil worker from East Texas has been kidnapped in Yemen.
The Longview News-Journal reports Danny Lavone Burch, 63, was taken from his car on a busy street in the Yemeni capital.
"They did it in broad daylight in front of everyone," Nadia Forsa, Burch's wife, told The New York Times.
Burch attended White Oak High School and Kilgore College in East Texas. He has worked in Yemen since the late 1980s.
Family members say he most recently worked as a mechanic and cement technician at Safer, a Yemeni state-owned oil company.
The NYT reports many Westerners have been abducted over the years in Yemen, poor country that has been “roiled” by civil conflicts.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for Burch’s kidnapping.
