RodeoHouston announces 2017 concert lineup

FILE PHOTO: NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 05: Singer Luke Bryan performs onstage at The GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live!! held at Bridgestone Arena on December 5, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. Bryan will perform at NRG in Houston March 16, 2017. (Photo: Michael Kovac, Getty Images, 2012 Getty Images)

HOUSTON -- RodeoHouston has officially announced the concert lineup for the 2017 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The following artists will perform at NRG Stadium throughout the month of March.

March 7 - Aaron Watson

- Aaron Watson March 8 - Old Dominion

- Old Dominion March 9 - Chris Stapleton

- Chris Stapleton March 10 - Alicia Keys

- Alicia Keys March 11 - Alan Jackson

- Alan Jackson March 12 - The Chainsmokers

- The Chainsmokers March 13 - Sam Hunt

- Sam Hunt March 14 - Meghan Trainor

- Meghan Trainor March 15 - Thomas Rhett

- Thomas Rhett March 16 - Luke Bryan

- Luke Bryan March 17 - Fifth Harmony

- Fifth Harmony March 18 - Willie Nelson

- Willie Nelson March 19 - Banda El Recodo | Siggno

- Banda El Recodo | Siggno March 20 - Florida Georgia Line

- Florida Georgia Line March 21 - ZZ Top

- ZZ Top March 22 - Chris Young

- Chris Young March 23 - Blink 182

- Blink 182 March 24 - Dierks Bentley

- Dierks Bentley March 25 - Brad Paisley

- Brad Paisley March 26 - Zac Brown Band

% INLINE %

Tickets will go on sale Saturday, January 14 at 10 a.m. through AXS Ticketing via RodeoHouston.com. The online "Waiting Room" opens at 9:30 a.m. the same day. Each performance is purchased as a separate order. To purchase another performance, the customer will return to the Waiting Room.

Fans can register in advance at axs.com/rodeohouston_registration.

The official Rodeo Houston Facebook page streamed the announcement live on Monday at 12:05 a.m.

INDIVIDUAL RODEO TICKETS

Rodeo ticket prices range from $18 to $25, plus applicable fees. A few performances may have a limited number of tickets, including scattered singles (no two seats together), available from $30 to $100, as well as Chute Seats, for $300 or $350. Upper-level Value Wednesday tickets are $10.

A 10-ticket purchase limit is set for all 20 performances through the first day of public sales, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

SEASON TICKETS ARE STILL AVAILABLE (Loge and Upper Level)

Season ticket options start as low as $336 and are available online at rodeohouston.com/Tickets/SeasonTickets; or call the Rodeo Ticket Office at 832.667.1080.