'It was a mistake': Round Rock attorney resigns after controversial Betsy DeVos tweet

Rob Ranco tweets about Secretary of Education Rob Ranco.

AUSTIN - UPDATE: KVUE's Jenni Lee has confirmed that Robert Ranco resigned after his tweet from Friday about Betsy DeVos received significant backlash.

A Round Rock attorney is catching backlash after making a controversial tweet about Education Secretary Betsy DeVos this weekend.

Robert Ranco posted a tweet Friday that said, "I'm not wishing for it... but I'd be ok if #BetsyDeVos was sexually assaulted. #SexualAssault #TitleIX."

Ranco has since deleted the tweet and his account.

Ranco sent KVUE the following statement Sunday, in response to the tweet:

"My tweet from Friday was a mistake. I take full responsibility from it. It was my mistake and nobody else's and I apologize. I'll be working continuously moving forward to make it for my mistake. I hope that Secretary DeVos and anyone else who was offended, impacted, shocked by my actions that they can find it in their hearts to forgive me."

Ranco's tweet came two days after DeVos vowed to replace "this failed system" and promised to make sure the rights of all sides involved are respected, according to a report from USA Today.

Every survivor of sexual misconduct must be taken seriously," DeVos said. "Every student accused of sexual misconduct must know that guilt is not predetermined."

Ranco said he would make another statement on the incident Monday.

