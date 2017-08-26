Sam's Club waiving membership requirement to help community prepare

Beginning Saturday, Sam's Club is temporarily suspending its membership requirement for communities impacted by Harvey.
Sam's Club said Texas stores are stocking shelves with water, batteries and basic groceries.
The following Texas Sam's Club locations are currently not requiring store membership:
Austin:
- 4970 W Highway 290
- 10901 Lakeline Mall Drive
- 9700 N Capitol of Texas Highway
- 9900 S I 35
San Marcos:
- 1350 Leah Avenue
Harker Heights:
- 600 W Central Texas Expressway
Round Rock:
- 130 Sundance Parkway Ste.300
Temple:
- 1414 Marlandwood Road
Longview:
- 3310 N 4th Street
Tyler:
- 2025 S Southwest Loop 323
Waco:
- 2301 E Waco Drive
© 2017 KVUE-TV
