Sam's Club waiving membership requirement to help community prepare

Beginning Saturday, Sam's Club is temporarily suspending its membership requirement for communities impacted by Harvey.

Sam's Club said Texas stores are stocking shelves with water, batteries and basic groceries.

The following Texas Sam's Club locations are currently not requiring store membership:

Austin:

4970 W Highway 290

10901 Lakeline Mall Drive

9700 N Capitol of Texas Highway

9900 S I 35

San Marcos:

1350 Leah Avenue

Harker Heights:

600 W Central Texas Expressway

Round Rock:

130 Sundance Parkway Ste.300

Temple:

1414 Marlandwood Road

Longview:

3310 N 4th Street

Tyler:

2025 S Southwest Loop 323

Waco:

2301 E Waco Drive

