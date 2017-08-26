KCEN
Close
Weather Alert 13 weather alerts
Close

Sam's Club waiving membership requirement to help community prepare

KVUE 2:20 PM. CDT August 26, 2017

Beginning Saturday, Sam's Club is temporarily suspending its membership requirement for communities impacted by Harvey.

Sam's Club said Texas stores are stocking shelves with water, batteries and basic groceries. 

The following Texas Sam's Club locations are currently not requiring store membership:

Austin:

  • 4970 W Highway 290
  • 10901 Lakeline Mall Drive
  • 9700 N Capitol of Texas Highway
  • 9900 S I 35

San Marcos:

  • 1350 Leah Avenue

Harker Heights:

  • 600 W Central Texas Expressway

Round Rock: 

  • 130 Sundance Parkway Ste.300 

Temple:

  • 1414 Marlandwood Road

Longview:

  • 3310 N 4th Street

Tyler:

  • 2025 S Southwest Loop 323

Waco:

  • 2301 E Waco Drive

© 2017 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories