San Antonio officials take action after man's service dog was killed by speeding driver

The City of San Antonio is taking action after a man’s service dog was killed by a speeding driver on Red Robin Road.

Fred Swaney has lived on Red Robin Road in District 8 for more than 30 years, but he's spent the last six trying to get drivers on his street to slow down.

On Thursday morning, things took a turn for the worse when Swaney’s service dog was killed by a driver in the early morning hours.

“All of the sudden, I hear this boom -- there was no scream or bark,” Swaney said.

Swaney is a stroke survivor, and counted on his dog, Kako.

“He allowed me to be able to walk, and recognize steps and curbs, and learn the time of my afternoon pills,” he said.

Kako was on his way to becoming Swaney’s certified service animal.

The dog was fetching the family's mail Thursday when she was stuck and killed by what Swaney believes was a speeding driver who just drove off.

Kako's death has brought the street’s speeding problem to the attention of District 8 councilman Manny Pelaez’s office.

“I know how painful it is to lose a dog,” Pelaez said. “I also know how frustrating it is to see people speeding through neighborhoods.”

Pelaez said a flashing speed radar sign was recently installed on the street but hadn’t been activated yet.

The city's transportation board will now investigate whether more signage or speed bumps are needed, a process that may take up to 60 days.

In the meantime, Pelaez's office is working on getting Swaney a new service dog.

Anyone who might be able to help get Swaney a new dog or train a service dog is urged to contact Pelaez’s office at 210-207-0943.

