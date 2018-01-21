AMBER ALERT: 18-month-old boy missing after father shoots, kills mother

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a murder suspect who fled the scene in a white Toyota Tundra with "specialty Bronze Star" license plate GH58MH. You are advised to call 911 if you see this suspect.

The San Antonio Police Department identified the suspect as 37-year-old Richard Concepcion, and said he fled the scene with his 18-month-old son in the vehicle.

Concepcion is believed to have shot and killed the boy's mother during a child exchange in front of her home.

Police said around 9 a.m. Sunday that SAPD Chief William McManus responded to the scene of the homicide investigation in the 10400 block of Arbor Bluff.

Police also said the truck believed to be involved in the case has "two stickers on the back" of the vehicle. One is reportedly an Alaska sticker and the other shows the Texas "Don't Tread on Me" flag with a snake.

More information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest updates.

© 2018 KENS-TV