School districts from around the state offer support to Rockport-Fulton High School

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - High schools from outside of the Coastal Bend have reached out to help students of Rockport-Fulton High School, both on the field and in the classroom.

On Thursday, Gregory-Portland High School honored students from Rockport-Fulton by holding a joint pep rally in the Wildcat gym. Their band even played the Rockport-Fulton fight song.

Meanwhile, just a couple of hours north, the Seguin High School band is prepared to do the same during the Rockport-Fulton Pirates' game Friday against Leander Glen.

"They offered to play our school song and fight song at the game, and I took the music out there and it should be ready to go on Friday," Wildcat Band Director Dr. William Ricketts said.

Out of 200 members of the Seguin Matador band, 150 volunteered to perform the music for Rockport-Fulton.

"It's not something you are required to do, but something that's a good feeling because they literally have nothing left, and this is something big," Seguin Senior Stephanie Clark said.

Ricketts said he was humbled and grateful.

"I know if I was in that position and I wouldn't be able to go and support my football team, that I'd want somebody else to," Seguin Senior Genesis Weitman said.

Wylie High School, over 400 miles away outside of Dallas, will send three charter buses filled with students to cheer for Rockport-Fulton at next week's game against Tuloso-Midway High School.

"It's amazing. From around the state. The help we've gotten from different high schools across the state," Rockport-Fulton Athletic Director Jay Seibert said.

Also known as the Pirates, Wylie High School students will be sending more than 500 letters of support to students, and are raising money for Rockport-Fulton by selling t-shirts starring the Pirate from each high school.

Ricketts expects to have all of his band members back by the Tuloso-Midway game.

"Maybe we can play for them and show them our gratitude," Ricketts said. "For what they've done for us."

The kindness and support from around the Lone Star state proved, even in the hardest of times, that Friday Night Lights will continue to be a Texas tradition.

© 2017 KIII-TV