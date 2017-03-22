Shots fired outside Parliament in London

LONDON, U.K. - A police officer was stabbed at the United Kingdom's Parliament in London, and the assailant was shot by police, according to the leader of Britain's House of Commons.

Law enforcement also responded to further reports of violence nearby. There were reports Wednesday of a vehicle plowing into several people on Westminster Bridge, where ambulances took people away on stretchers. Our media partners at USA TODAY said at least five victims were hit by the vehicle.

London Metropolitan Police confirmed they responded to a gun-related incident on the bridge.

It was not immediately clear how the gun situation was related to the stabbing or alleged vehicle crash.

Britain's MI5 said it was too early to tell whether any of this was an act of terror.

© 2017 KCEN-TV