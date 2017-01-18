Sisters who vanished in 1985 found in Houston

Kelly and Kimberly Yates vanished from their Warwick, Rhode Island home in 1985. (Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

SCITUATE, R.I. -- Editor's note: KHOU has decided to stop showing the age-progression photos of the two women to protect their privacy. We also want to give them a chance to decide whether they want to go public with their story. We will also call them by their original names, not their assumed identities.

A father whose two young daughters vanished more than three decades ago finally has answers. The sisters, reported missing from Rhode Island in 1985, have been located in the Houston area and their mother has been charged with snatching them.

"Days before Christmas the investigators received information that Elaine Yates was living in Houston, Texas under an alias name," said Lt. Col Joseph Philbin, with Rhode Island State Police.

Investigators said the mother had been living in Houston under the name Leina Waldberg. Texas Rangers and Rhode Island State Police arrested Yates at her home on Bering Monday without incident. Neighbors believe she had lived at the townhome complex for less than two years.

"It is a shocker," Fran Vaughan said. She said Yates seemed like a nice lady.

Yates is being returned to Rhode Island to face two charges of child snatching.

Elaine Yates had been living in Houston under the name Leina Waldberg, according to police.

Kelly, now 32, and Kimberly, now 35, were not living with their mother but were still in the Houston area. Kelly lives in Dickinson, and Kimberly lives in Baytown and have since changed their names.

"They are very nice, they are always outside, involved in different activities here in the neighborhood," said Brittney Fry, a neighbor of Kelly Yates.

Yates and her daughters disappeared from their home in Warwick on August 26, 1985. Kelly was 10 months old and Kimberly was 3.

But why did Elaine Yates leave all those years ago? Neighbors say she's still very much apart of her daughter's lives.

"She is always over here, I've never heard anything but I've never got real personal with them," Fry said.

Rhode Island State Police say Elaine Yates left because of a domestic dispute. The highly publicized case has been well documented over the years.

It was Elaine's husband, Russell Yates, who filed the missing persons report. He came home from a bar early that morning to find their beds empty and filed the report the next day.

In November of that year, Russell Yates obtained a court order giving him custody of the missing children. A felony warrant for child snatching was issued on Nov. 16, 1988.

Chronology of a kidnapping: The Elaine Yates case

That same year, Yates admitted to a Rhode Island newspaper that he hit his wife during a violent argument a few weeks before she left. He told the Providence Journal they were arguing because she had caught him with another woman. He said he was a terrible husband but a good father. Russell even admitted to punching her in the face and taking her to the hospital where a social worker told her about shelters for battered women.

We have not been able to independently confirm the story, but when asked if he wants to see Elaine Yates prosecuted, Russell told reporters, "That's not going to help her, me or anyone else at this point. I just want to see my kids."

Click here for Interview with Russell Yates

Yates told the same newspaper Tuesday he was "stunned" by the news that his daughters had finally been found.

Back in Houston, there are still questions. We asked investigators if they discover this mom left to protect her kids, will they continue to press kidnapping charges after all these years? It's now up to authorities in Rhode Island to decide.

"I know she (Kelly Yates) adores her mom, that she is very involved with her that I've noticed in the neighborhood and I hope everything turns out great for them," Fry said.

The girls have been given their father's contact information. Investigators say it's up to them if they want to reach out.

"I always hoped this day would happen," Russell Yates told the Providence Journal. "I hope they get in touch with me. I've been searching for them for 30 years."

Russell Yates spent tens of thousands of dollars and hired six private detective agencies in the search for his daughters.

The Associated Press and Providence Journal contributed to this report

(© 2017 KHOU)