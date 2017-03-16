KCEN
SpaceX successfully launches satellite into orbit

Stephen Adams, KCEN 10:22 AM. CDT March 16, 2017

FLORIDA - SpaceX successfully launched a new commercial communications satellite into orbit early Thursday morning.

The private space company, which does rocket testing in McGregor, used its Falcon 9 rocket to carry the satellite into space around 2:00 a.m. from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

SpaceX later tweeted its spacecraft had successfully deployed the Echostar 23 satellite.

The launch, which was originally scheduled for earlier this week, was rescheduled for Thursday due to weather concerns.

