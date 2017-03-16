SpaceX successfully launches satellite into orbit

FLORIDA - SpaceX successfully launched a new commercial communications satellite into orbit early Thursday morning.

The private space company, which does rocket testing in McGregor, used its Falcon 9 rocket to carry the satellite into space around 2:00 a.m. from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

SpaceX later tweeted its spacecraft had successfully deployed the Echostar 23 satellite.

Successful deployment of @EchoStar XXIII to a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit confirmed. pic.twitter.com/LpPWLo8YMN — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 16, 2017

Back live for final burn and satellite deployment → https://t.co/gtC39uBC7z pic.twitter.com/8FtMsb9ITp — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 16, 2017

The launch, which was originally scheduled for earlier this week, was rescheduled for Thursday due to weather concerns.

