Spectrum cable experiencing service outage

Spectrum cable is experiencing a number of service outages across the southeast Sunday according to their official Twitter page.

The company tweeted that they were working to resolve outages in the southeast, Texas, California and Louisiana around 10:45 a.m.

We are still working to resolve the service outage affecting Southeastern States and parts of Texas, California, and Louisiana. Thank you. — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) October 1, 2017

Spectrum has not said what has caused the outage or when services will be returned.

