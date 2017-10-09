Suspect from Seguin apprehended in Texas Tech shooting

Hollis Daniels mug shot (Photo: KENS)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech University officials said Monday a student sought in the shooting death of a campus police officer at police headquarters has been captured.

University officials issued an alert around 9:35 p.m. saying they’ve lifted a campus lockdown that was ordered after the shooting. No other details were immediately given.

A university statement identified the suspect as 19-year-old Hollis Daniels.

Records indicate Daniels is from Seguin. The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal also reported he is a freshman at the university.

University spokesman Chris Cook told the Associated Press that campus police made a student welfare check Monday evening and found, upon entering the room, evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Cook said officers brought the suspect to the campus police station for standard debriefing.

During this time, Cook said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing him.

