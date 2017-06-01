Suspect still on loose after hotel search

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- After evacuating a College Station Hotel and searching every room, authorities are still on the lookout for Matthew Brown.

Brown is a person of interest in the death of Larry Goodman. Hotel employees tipped off the Brazos County Sheriff's office Thursday afternoon that Brown may be staying in the Hyatt Place Hotel on University Drive.

Authorities got everyone out of the hotel, and searched every floor including the attic, but they say Brown was not inside.

In an interview with KAGS News, Chief Deputy Jim Stewart said his department will keep two deputies at the hotel overnight to look for Brown.

Information from Chief Deputy Sheriff Jim Stewart Posted by KAGS TV on Thursday, June 1, 2017

