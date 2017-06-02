Tacoma high schooler's last day surprise from dad goes viral

Photo: @megsullivan07

As a Bellarmine Prep student, 18-year-old Meg Sullivan's dad still made her lunch up until the last day of school.



"I just feel really lucky to have a parent whose made my lunch for me and gone out of his way," she said. "It's really nice to have a parent who cares so much."



Each day, her lunch included two oranges he'd peeled for her. Sullivan's family made fun of it. She knows how easy oranges are to peel.



But on her last day of high school earlier this week, the two oranges were unpeeled.



"I wasn't expecting it at all," she said. "I saw a note when I opened my lunch."



The note was directions for how to peel the orange.

"The directions were funny," she said. "I was like, 'that's cute.'"



She tweeted about the special moment, telling KING 5 she thought the gesture was funny. The tweet went viral. Within minutes, it had 30 likes. After dinner, it was up to 300 likes. And overnight—it hit 20,000 likes.



"He's joking that his life is now complete because he's Twitter famous," she said about her dad's reaction.

In August, Sullivan heads to Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Ariz. Her dad won't be going with, but she realizes the importance of parents.



"I think that students my age need to appreciate their parents now because they won't be able to have them forever," she said.



She always knew how to peel an orange, but the directions were symbolic of her future.



"It's kind of eye opening," she said. "I'm going to have to peel my own oranges—I'll have to be on my own."



But she's not concerned.



"(My parents) have taught me a lot," she said, "so I think I'll be alright."

