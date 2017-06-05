Tacoma man arrested after shooting, killing dog

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

Tacoma Police said a man shot and killed a dog because he was tired of it running around loose in his apartment complex.

The suspect, 35, was working on his car at the complex in Northeast Tacoma Sunday when the Australian Cattle Dog-Chihuahua mix approached him, police said. The dog had a history or getting loose and running around. The owners said the dog had never bitten anyone.

Police said the man was frustrated the dog was loose again and shot it with a BB gun. He said the dog did not threaten or bite him.

The man was arrested for first-degree animal cruelty.

