TAMU police welcome two new K9 officers

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Two new officers have joined the Texas A&M Police force and these new recruits are working hard to prove they are the top dogs of the department.

Tyson and Jackie are the first K-9 officers to join the force and K-9 handler Eric Walker says it took some time to adjust to his new partner.

“At some points it seemed like they were getting it and then other times it looked like they weren't,” said Walker.

After 280 hours of training, the crafty K-9’s were ready to take their newly acquired skills to the streets to sniff out potential threats.

Tyson and Jackie were born in Europe and are specially trained to detect explosives.

Although they have the keen ability to detect trouble, handler Jonathan Blythe says at the end of the day they are friendly dogs who have become part of the family.

“The relationship between the handler and the dog is very important, that's part of how we get them to do what they do. She does live with me while I'm her handler, so she comes home with me every day like your regular dog, she just has some specialized training,” said Blythe.

K-9 officers Tyson and Jackie were given to the department by Texas A&M Regent Tony Buzbee ’90, 12th Man Foundation Board Trustee John D. Schiller Jr. ’81, and K9s4COPs, a non-profit foundation that helps build a safer future by placing police dogs in communities and schools.

© 2017 KAGS-TV