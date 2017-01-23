Tax filing season begins with important changes to filing protocal

23 days have now past into the new year, but 2016 is not officially over. Jan. 23 marked the season opening of tax filing.

In light of this special time, the Internal Revenue Service has released a statement warning the nation to watch out for a few new changes to this years individual income tax protocol. Here is what you should be aware of:

New Date

April 15 has long been the haunted due date for taxes to be filed, but this year the calendar is putting a spin on things. The usual tax day falls on a Saturday pushing the date back. But what would be Monday, April 17 is a national holiday in Washington D.C. known as Emancipation Day. This pushes the date back even further to April 18.

So the good news is you have an extra three days to put off the dreaded task, although you certainly don't have to wait until the due date to meet with a tax professional to start the process.





Delayed Refunds

For those of you who do chose to file early, a new law could delay refunds for low to moderate income taxpayers.

The new law known as The Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes Act (PATH), requires the IRS to withold refunds on tax returns claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit until mid-February. The action was designed to give the IRS more time to detect and prevent tax fraud.

Any refunds that are held will start being released on Feb. 15 but it is important to note that they may not arrive in bank accounts until the last week of February. This is partly due to the holiday weekend involving President's day as well as a delayed time for financial institutions to accept and deposit the refunds.

According to the IRS nine out of 10 refunds are expected to be issued in less than 21 days.

If you have any questions on where your money is you can visit the IRS refund site here.





New ID Numbers

The new PATH act requires that certain individual taxpayer identification numbers (ITINs) be renewed. These numbers are also used by people who are not eligible for a Social Security number, but do have tax-filing obligations in the U.S.

If you fail to renew an expired identification number you could receive even bigger delays or even be denied completely of a refund.

If your ITIN number has not been used at least once in the past three years or if it has the middle digits of 78 or 79 it will need to be renewed.

It is important to file for a renewal application as soon as possible if you know your ITIN identification is expired because the process can take up to 11 weeks during tax filing season.

